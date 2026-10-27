Free Estate Planning Seminar – Mobile, AL

Estate planning is not only for people with large estates. If you own a home, have a bank account, or have people who depend on you, the same questions apply: who receives what you leave behind, and who can act for you if you can’t.

Join Heircraft Planning for Estate Planning Made Simple, a free lunch seminar at the Innovation Portal in downtown Mobile. Mark Eiland, J.D., LL.M., AEP®, explains in plain English how wills, trusts, and powers of attorney work under Alabama law, what happens when no plan is in place, and what to consider when choosing the people you name in your plan.

Mark brings over 25 years of experience in law, finance, and trust administration.

Tuesday, November 17, 12:00 PM

Innovation Portal, 358 St. Louis Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Lunch is provided, and seating is limited. RSVP for free today!