Free Estate Planning Seminar – Mobile, AL

If estate planning has been on your mind, this is an easy way to learn how it works over dinner, without any pressure to make decisions on the spot.

Join Heircraft Planning for Estate Planning Made Simple, a free evening seminar at Jerusalem Café. Mark Eiland, J.D., LL.M., AEP®, walks through how wills, trusts, and powers of attorney fit together, what Alabama law does when no plan exists, and who has authority to step in if you are ever unable to make decisions yourself.

Mark brings over 25 years of experience in law, finance, and trust administration.

Thursday, November 19, 5:30 PM

Jerusalem Café, 5817 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608

Dinner is provided, and seating is limited. RSVP today!