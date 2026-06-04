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GigaParts Makers Day

GigaParts Makers Day

GigaParts Makers Day is a free community event celebrating hands-on creativity and innovation in the Tennessee Valley. This event brings together makers, hobbyists, students, educators, engineers, and curious beginners for a day centered around exploring how ideas become real-world creations.

Attendees will experience live demonstrations and interactive showcases featuring the tools, technologies, and techniques driving modern fabrication and design. Featured programming includes Creality demonstrations and resin 3D printing sessions, giving a closer look at additive manufacturing workflows, scanning technology, and real-world maker applications.

Throughout the event, guests can also take part in giveaways and sweepstakes for a chance to win maker-related prizes and gear.

Admission is free, and registration is encouraged.

GigaParts
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
GigaParts
6123 University Dr NW
Huntsville, Alabama 35806
(256) 535-4442
events@gigaparts.com
https://events.gigaparts.com/events/gigapartshuntsville/2195103