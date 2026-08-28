Home For The Holidays by Michael Walker & Josh Levine
Home For The Holidays by Michael Walker & Josh Levine
This world-premiere, family-friendly holiday celebration features a flurry of songs and jazz standards brought to life by a thrilling 1940’s USO tour. You’ll be transported to a simpler time with familiar tunes like “Holly, Jolly Christmas,” “Silver Bells,” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas!” Inspired by Tuscaloosa talent and traditions, this new brand-new musical is being crafted just for YOU!
Bean-Brown Theatre
$28.00
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Theatre Tuscaloosa
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com
Artist Group Info
Theatre Tuscaloosa
tickets@theatretusc.com
Bean-Brown Theatre
9500 Old Greensboro RoadTuscaloosa, Alabama 35405
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com