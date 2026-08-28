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Home For The Holidays by Michael Walker & Josh Levine

Home For The Holidays by Michael Walker & Josh Levine

This world-premiere, family-friendly holiday celebration features a flurry of songs and jazz standards brought to life by a thrilling 1940’s USO tour. You’ll be transported to a simpler time with familiar tunes like “Holly, Jolly Christmas,” “Silver Bells,” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas!” Inspired by Tuscaloosa talent and traditions, this new brand-new musical is being crafted just for YOU!

Bean-Brown Theatre
$28.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre Tuscaloosa
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com
https://www.theatretusc.com/shows/mamma-mia/

Artist Group Info

Theatre Tuscaloosa
tickets@theatretusc.com
https://www.theatretusc.com/holidays
Bean-Brown Theatre
9500 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com
https://www.theatretusc.com/shows/mamma-mia/