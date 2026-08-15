Hunters Harvest Wild Game Supper

Hunter’s Harvest is coming to First Baptist Church Haleyville on Saturday, September 26, 2026, and we would love to invite the entire community!

This is a COMPLETELY FREE event and is open to EVERYONE, not just hunters. Bring the whole family and enjoy a free Wild Game Supper featuring fried fish, wild game, shrimp boil, and much more.

There will also be over $5,000 in door prizes given away throughout the evening!

Hunter’s Harvest

📅 Saturday, September 26, 2026

🚪 Doors open at 5:00 PM

📍 First Baptist Church Haleyville

1103 21st Street, Haleyville, AL

🎤 Guest Speaker: Pastor T.W. Norman

There is no admission charge and no cost for the meal. This event is completely FREE and everyone is welcome, whether you hunt or have never stepped foot in the woods!

For more information, contact First Baptist Church at 205-486-3762 or Jason Hester at 256-366-9126.