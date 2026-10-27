Illuminare - A Christmas Concert of Light, Hope, & Joy
Illuminare - A Christmas Concert of Light, Hope, & Joy
Join Huntsville’s Master Chorale as they perform movements from Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare and other choral works that reflect the world's light.
First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Huntsville Master Chorale
admin@hsvmasterchorale.org
First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville
307 Gates Avenue SoutheastHuntsville, Alabama 35801
admin@hsvmasterchorale.org