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Illuminare - A Christmas Concert of Light, Hope, & Joy

Illuminare - A Christmas Concert of Light, Hope, & Joy

Join Huntsville’s Master Chorale as they perform movements from Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare and other choral works that reflect the world's light.

First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Huntsville Master Chorale
admin@hsvmasterchorale.org
hsvmasterchorale.org
First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville
307 Gates Avenue Southeast
Huntsville, Alabama 35801
admin@hsvmasterchorale.org
https://www.fpchsv.org/