Around the world in…a DAY?!

Chart your course with The Valley’s family-friendly, multicultural extravaganza – the ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF NORTH ALABAMA (iFest 2026), brought to you by the International Society of Huntsville (ISH) and Arts Huntsville.

We’re moving to Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater, where The ISH will present:

• a multicultural PARADE OF NATIONS—all countries welcome!

• GLOBAL PERFORMANCES—from folk dance and traditional instrumentals to song, fashion, and martial arts

• our CULINARY CARAVAN—foodie nirvana!

• a bustling OPEN-AIR MARKET—iFest’s take on the Grand Bazaar!

• the INTERNATIONAL SHOWCASE—cultural artifacts, native apparel, photos, handicrafts, history, and happiness

• TAKE FLIGHT!—free, Formative, and FUN Hands-on family Activities (for kids of ALL ages)

Every stop, a photo op; every visit, a vista!

Since 2010 (sixteen years!!!), ISH has embraced OVER SIXTY countries as diverse as Poland, Nigeria, Armenia, Taiwan, Panama, China, Mexico, Ghana, the Philippines, Ukraine, Vietnam, and dozens more…and new nations ensure each iFest is bigger and better than the last!

See you Saturday, 26 September at our NEW location: the Orion! For more information, or to join our growing family and represent your homeland, contact Giorgio.InterMuse@gmail.com. Then visit (and RSVP to) www.internationalsocietyofhuntsville.org and like us on Facebook at International Society of Huntsville – IFEST.

Bring the kids—and the parents—and meet your friends and neighbors in celebration of the glittering, ever-transforming mosaic that is North Alabama. We welcome YOU—remember, there is nothing more multicultural than EVERYBODY!

This program has been made possible by a 2026 Arts IDEA Grant from Arts Huntsville, funded by the City of Huntsville.

P.S.: No Admission! Free Parking!