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Isaac Ripple, Guest Artist Oboe Recital

Isaac Ripple, Guest Artist Oboe Recital

Isaac Ripple will present a Guest Artist Oboe Recital on Friday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Guest pianist Meng Yuan will perform with Dr. Ripple, and featured works will include the Schumann Romances, Lutoslawski's Epitaph, as well as music by Barber, Rathbun, and Esmail.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Amy Selkirk
amyselkirk@southalbama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music