Isaac Ripple, Guest Artist Oboe Recital

Isaac Ripple will present a Guest Artist Oboe Recital on Friday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Guest pianist Meng Yuan will perform with Dr. Ripple, and featured works will include the Schumann Romances, Lutoslawski's Epitaph, as well as music by Barber, Rathbun, and Esmail.