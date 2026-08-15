Isaac Ripple, Guest Artist Oboe Recital
Isaac Ripple, Guest Artist Oboe Recital
Isaac Ripple will present a Guest Artist Oboe Recital on Friday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Guest pianist Meng Yuan will perform with Dr. Ripple, and featured works will include the Schumann Romances, Lutoslawski's Epitaph, as well as music by Barber, Rathbun, and Esmail.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Amy Selkirk
amyselkirk@southalbama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu