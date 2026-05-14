Celebrate the start of summer with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra at Jubilee Pops, a free outdoor concert on the lawn of the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

This family-friendly evening features a lively mix of patriotic favorites, film music, and crowd-pleasing classics—perfect for all ages. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, gather with friends and neighbors, and enjoy great music in a relaxed downtown setting.

Friday, May 22, 2026

Concert begins at 7:00 PM

Free and open to the public

Food vendors will be on site, and picnics are welcome. Come early, find your spot, and enjoy one of Montgomery’s favorite community traditions.