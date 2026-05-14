Jubilee Pops
Jubilee Pops
Celebrate the start of summer with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra at Jubilee Pops, a free outdoor concert on the lawn of the Alabama Department of Archives and History.
This family-friendly evening features a lively mix of patriotic favorites, film music, and crowd-pleasing classics—perfect for all ages. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, gather with friends and neighbors, and enjoy great music in a relaxed downtown setting.
Friday, May 22, 2026
Concert begins at 7:00 PM
Free and open to the public
Food vendors will be on site, and picnics are welcome. Come early, find your spot, and enjoy one of Montgomery’s favorite community traditions.
Alabama Department of Archives and History
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
Montgomery Symphony Orchestra
3342404004
montgomerysymphony@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
andrea@montgomerysymphony.org
Alabama Department of Archives and History
624 Washington Ave.Montgomery , Alabama 36130
(334) 242-4435
mark.palmer@archives.alabama.gov