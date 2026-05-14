Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Jubilee Pops

Jubilee Pops

Celebrate the start of summer with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra at Jubilee Pops, a free outdoor concert on the lawn of the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

This family-friendly evening features a lively mix of patriotic favorites, film music, and crowd-pleasing classics—perfect for all ages. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, gather with friends and neighbors, and enjoy great music in a relaxed downtown setting.

Friday, May 22, 2026
Concert begins at 7:00 PM
Free and open to the public

Food vendors will be on site, and picnics are welcome. Come early, find your spot, and enjoy one of Montgomery’s favorite community traditions.

Alabama Department of Archives and History
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Montgomery Symphony Orchestra
3342404004
montgomerysymphony@gmail.com
montgomerysymphony.org

Artist Group Info

andrea@montgomerysymphony.org
Alabama Department of Archives and History
624 Washington Ave.
Montgomery , Alabama 36130
(334) 242-4435
mark.palmer@archives.alabama.gov
https://archives.alabama.gov