Katztoberfest 2026

Join us for a special Halloween edition of our Annual Katztoberfest for a night filled with drinks, live music, vendors, raffles, a costume contest, and celebrating 10 years of rescuing cats and kittens!

Enjoy live music while you browse and sip! T.U.B. aka The UnKnamed Band will play from 5 until 8 PM. Bring a friend to enjoy drinks, browse through local vendors, raffle items, and merchandise tables with cat and non-cat themed items for sale. Embrace the holiday and participate in our costume contest, with prizes available for some of the best costumes of the evening!

Our host, Cahaba Brewing Company, graciously donates a portion of their proceeds for this evening to the Haven as well! Enjoy tasty treats from the brewery’s famed food truck – The Current At Cahaba. And just around the corner you will find the tasty stylings of The Electric – East Avondale.

Funds raised during this event help to support our not-for-profit feline only rescue, Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue. Our rescue is a cage-free, no-kill shelter located in Hoover, Alabama. We hope you’ll join us this year at the Halloween party for cat lovers!