Kids Makers Day: 3D Printing Lab

Kids Makers Day is part of Makers Month at GigaParts, a month long celebration of creativity, invention, and hands on making in the Tennessee Valley.

This is a free drop in maker event where kids can explore the world of 3D printing and hands on making through interactive activities designed to spark curiosity and imagination.

Participants will experience live 3D printing demonstrations along with creative build and design activities that show how ideas move from digital concept to real world object.

Every attendee will receive a small 3D printed take home item. No prior experience is needed, just curiosity and creativity.

Join us on June 13th from 10 AM to 2 PM at GigaParts and come explore, build, and experience 3D printing in action.