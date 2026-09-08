NAMI Tuscaloosa September Education Series

NAMI Tuscaloosa Suicide Prevention Awareness Series

Join NAMI Tuscaloosa for a two-part educational series in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

September 14 & 21, 6-8 PM at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit (605 Laureen Blvd).

Each evening features a guest presentation (6-7 PM) and peer support groups (7-8 PM).

September 14: Cheryl Dodson (ASPARC) on lived experience and suicide loss.

September 21: Meesha Emmett (AFSP) presents "Talk Saves Lives" on prevention strategies and warning signs.

Free, all welcome, hybrid format (in-person + Zoom), no registration needed, confidential. Contact: nami.tuscaloosa.al@gmail.com