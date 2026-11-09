Nutcracker Shopping Card: 20% Off at Local Stores Nov. 7-16

The Nutcracker Shopping Card is Mobile Ballet’s holiday fundraiser. For ten days only – Saturday, November 7 through Monday, November 16 – buy the $50 digital Shopping Card through Mobile Ballet’s website and use it to get 20% off at dozens of local retailers across Mobile and Baldwin counties.

With a name inspired by the season’s best-known ballet, this fundraiser gives shoppers a chance to save on holiday gifts, a reason to shop local and keep their dollars close to home, and a way to support Mobile Ballet beyond the theater.

Everyone wins: Shoppers get great savings on gifts (or something for themselves), local businesses get more customers to kick off the early holiday shopping season, and Mobile Ballet receives support for performances, community programs, and student scholarships.

Participating retailers span from west Mobile to Saraland to the Eastern Shore, and include boutiques, men’s clothiers, shoe shops, home décor, gourmet and gift shops, outdoor outfitters, jewelers, fitness studios, and more – including Mobile Ballet offering 20% off Nutcracker tickets or Mini-Season packages. Each store sets its own discount restrictions.

Shop local, save big, and support the arts – get your card and view the full retailer list and discount details at mobileballet.org/nutcracker-shopping-card.