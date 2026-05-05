Opening Reception Daniel Domenzain, Faces of Mobile, & Kathleen Kirk Stoves, Faces of America

Faces of Mobile

The people of Mobile serve as the subjects and primary protagonists for this collection. These photographs seek to honor the Mobillian spirit—not through a series of staged postcards, but through exploration of the uncurated self, presented as a dialogue between the “perfect” frame and unobserved expressions that emerge when the camera is supposedly “off”. In an era dominated by the performative pose, these photographs focus on the spectrum of human presence—capturing both the definitive, intentional final shot and the quiet, unobserved breaths that exist in the margins. We spend so much of our lives preparing to be seen. This exhibition celebrates the beauty of both being unprepared and nailing that perfect final shot.

By prioritizing the “essence” over the “execution,” the “in between” captures challenge the viewer to find value in what is considered not a perfect shot. There is a profound honesty in a blurred face, a mid-laugh squint, or a gaze directed away from the lens. These are the moments where we are most ourselves: unpolished, unintentional, and entirely real. In contrast the intentional final shots prioritize execution displaying the polished result of curation, highlighting a version of reality that is meticulously crafted, controlled, and performative. Ultimately trading the messy truth of being for the seamless allure of the ideal.

“The photograph is not the goal; the connection to the moment is. I am looking for the split second where the persona slips and the person remains.”

Dan Domenzain is a photographer currently based in Mobile, Alabama. Being born in El Paso, Texas, and raised in Chihuahua, Mexico, has instilled in Dan a profound sense of belonging to more than one place. From this duality emerged a desire to deeply experience both Mexican and American cultures. This journey of exploration continued early in his engineering career when he relocated to Southern France—the region of his family’s origins—adding a third cultural layer to his identity and perspective. Dan Domenzain is a photographer currently based in Mobile, Alabama. Being born in El Paso, Texas, and raised in Chihuahua, Mexico, has instilled in Dan a profound sense of belonging to more than one place. From this duality emerged a desire to deeply experience both Mexican and American cultures. This journey of exploration continued early in his engineering career when he relocated to Southern France—the region of his family’s origins—adding a third cultural layer to his identity and perspective. Dan is passionate about experiencing and celebrating the essence of humanity—our shared similarities and our unique differences—with a specific focus on how we interact and communicate. This drive has led him to master English and Spanish, as well as pursue fluency in French. Beyond spoken language, Dan has discovered that art is one of life’s greatest joys. Whether capturing a moment through a lens or painting on canvas, he has found a universal language to connect with others, a passion he continues to cultivate daily. On weekends, Dan is deeply immersed in the local creative community and a frequent presence at local City of Mobile events, where he focuses on capturing the genuine joy of people in his community. Dan’s commitment to the arts extends into his professional life. At his workplace, he leads and coordinates an annual event called “Art of Engineers.” Now in its seventh year, the initiative showcases the intersection of engineering and creativity, connecting colleagues through their shared hobbies and artistic pursuits. Through Art of Engineers, Dan has collaborated with prominent organizations such as the Mobile Museum of Art, Alabama Contemporary Art Center and the Mobile Arts Council. Ultimately, Dan believes that everyone has something to say, and his goal is to ensure there is always someone listening.

Faces of America

Established Mobile artist, Kathleen Kirk Stoves, is inspired by Lynn Oldshue’s storytelling through Our Southern Souls. In a series of acrylic portraits, Kathleen captures the essence of individuals Lynn has interviewed. Her paintings reflect the depth, humanity, and shared experiences that bind us together. Profits from any paintings sold will go to the Love All Pantry in Mobile.

ABOUT KATHLEEN KIRK STOVES | PAINTER OF SOULS

I was lucky enough to meet Lynn Oldshue outside of Central Presbyterian Church in 2020. I had been following her work for years, completely taken by her ability to be a connector of humanity, telling the stories of strangers who transform into teachers and friends with each recorded word. Lynn has a gift for seeing others for all the good they can offer to the world. Each story feels sacred and more valuable than anything money can buy. And isn’t that how we should always view each other? I am forever grateful to Lynn for helping me to love others. It is so easy these days to feel trapped by hate and beaten down by evil in the world. But there is still so much good. And if we take the time to really see each other, we’ll find it. When I approached Lynn about painting her “Souls” over a year ago, I had no idea she’d be celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Our Southern Souls” just in time for this exhibition. As a believer in signs, this felt like more than a coincidence. Maybe others needed these stories right now as much as I did. Thank you for your trust and friendship, Lynn. Thank you for bringing me back to love for others. Happy 10th!

ABOUT LYNN OLDSHUE | OUR SOUTHERN SOULS

I started Our Southern Souls after writing a story about the bus riders of Mobile, Alabama. I rode the bus for months, listening to the stories of people who depend on public transportation for everything from work and school to shopping and appointments. I missed those interviews when the story was finished, but my husband gave me the Humans of New York and said to keep doing it. Our Southern Souls is now over 2,000 interviews, and some of the stories are in books we published a few years ago. The stories are all unique, just like the people who share them. They are funny and inspiring, sad and heartbreaking, or a quick moment in time. Still more are inspiring, and many connect us with history. Each story is a reminder of the broken and better sides of all of us and what humans overcome on a daily basis—just to live our lives. Readers say they find a part of themselves in the stories or share similar thoughts and feelings. These “strangers” and their stories have changed my life and helped me find my own story. There are interesting people all around us, we just need to open our eyes to see them. Thank you for reading Souls.

The Faces of Mobile and Faces of America exhibits will hang in the MAC Gallery, Room 1927 at 6 South Joachim Street in Mobile, from May 5 through May 30, 2026. Gallery hours are 11:00 to 5:00 Tuesday through Friday and 11:00 to 2:00 on Saturday.

A public reception will be held during Artwalk from 6pm to 9pm on May 8, when Lynn Oldshue will also be in the gallery along with her book, Our Southern Souls.

Please email Sydney Cramer at scramer@mobilearts.org with any questions.