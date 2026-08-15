Overby & Ligon, USA Faculty Violin and Double Bass Recital

Ashley Overby and Leonard Ligon will present a joint USA Faculty Violin and Bass Recital on Thursday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The entire program features the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, hence the title of the concert, "Bach to School." This concert will mark the beginning of the USA Music Department's Musical Arts Concert Series, and USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm will collaborate with Dr. Overby and Dr. Ligon on this recital.

Tickets for this Musical Arts Series event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty & staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens (cash or card accepted). Musical Arts Series season passes will of course be honored for admission to this event. Persons needing more information about this event or in need of special accommodation may call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.