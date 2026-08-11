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Pooches on the Patio at Vino

Pooches on the Patio at Vino

🐶 Vino to Host Pooches on the Patio 🐶
It’s pawty time! Bring your furry friends and enjoy an evening of delectable Mediterranean cuisine, Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails, and heartwarming fun—all while supporting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). Pooches on the Patio, hosted by Vino, will be Wednesday, Aug. 19th from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.
🐾Sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, we can’t forget about the cockTAILS that will be debuting at this event! The Muttarita and The Cranberry American Mutt both made with Tito’s.

🐩Meet adoptable pups from GBHS and enter to win exciting prizes like a $100 Vino gift card.

🍸Before you leave, don’t forget to grab your complimentary goodie bag from Vino and styststycheck out Tito’s Vodka for Dog People merchandise.

For reservations and more information, visit www.vinobirmingham.com or call 205-870-8404.

Bone appétit!

Vino
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Greater Birmingham Humane Society
205-942-1211
contactus@gbhs.org
https://gbhs.org/
Vino
1930 Cahaba Rd.
Mountain Brook, Alabama 35233
www.vinobirmingham.com