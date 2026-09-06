Reflections of Grace Music Concert; Rebekah Atkinson, Harpist & Matthew Atkinson, Violinist

Rebekah and Matthew Atkinson, the Gulf Coast’s professional sister/brother harp and violin team, will appear in concert for a musical celebration of joy and gratitude for God’s faithfulness and provision. They will be joined for this program by pianist/organist Benjamin Rollings (music director, St. Francis at the Point) and violinist Benjamin Hart (assistant concertmaster, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra), accomplished performers who will greatly add to the energy, excitement, and artistry of the afternoon.

The audience can expect to hear a wide variety of classical music styles, from Elgar’s emotional, deeply moving Nimrod (Enigma Variations) to Sarasate’s highly virtuosic and fiery Spanish dance for two violins, Navarra. This concert will also include many beloved hymns such as “Praise to the Lord”, “How Great Thou Art” and “Great is thy Faithfulness”.

You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind, musical celebration on October 11th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Francis at the Point Anglican Church. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted.