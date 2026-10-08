“Remembrance: Sounds of Heaven" will be performed by Southern Echo Chorale, an a cappella men's chorus founded in Mobile. All are invited to attend the concert on Friday, October 30th, 2026, 7:00 pm, at St. Joseph Chapel, located on Spring Hill College campus at 4000 Dauphin St in Mobile. The program will be dedicated to the remembrance of All Saints and All Souls, reflecting on the reward of eternal life in heaven. Admission is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the chapel doors. For more information, please email: events@southernechochorale.com