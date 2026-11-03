SHAMS: Around the Fire - Huntsville

Around the Fire is a night built around ENERGY. Join SHAMS on a journey through spirit and form, dancing in the eternal light of NOW.

Merging melodic bass, dubstep, and trap, SHAMS' sets are designed to bring you closer to that source deep within. Curated cinematic visuals and creative production connect the worlds of light and sound, all with the intention of bringing you to a place of beauty and presence.

Lineup: SHAMS, Falling North, Kartzy and special guests. Presented by Elevated Theory Collective. 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM. 18+ with valid ID.