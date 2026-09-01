Spelling Bee
Spelling Bee
Local middle school spelling bee winners face off for the county title, only to realize that being a nerd is a lot less lonely than they thought. Bound by a shared obsession with letters, these brilliant students compete for first prize but end up discovering a connection that matters far more than winning.
Bean-Brown Theatre
28.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 19 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Theatre Tuscaloosa
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com
Artist Group Info
Theatre Tuscaloosa
tickets@theatretusc.com
Bean-Brown Theatre
9500 Old Greensboro RoadTuscaloosa, Alabama 35405
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com