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Spelling Bee

Spelling Bee

Local middle school spelling bee winners face off for the county title, only to realize that being a nerd is a lot less lonely than they thought. Bound by a shared obsession with letters, these brilliant students compete for first prize but end up discovering a connection that matters far more than winning.

Bean-Brown Theatre
$28.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 20 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre Tuscaloosa
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com
https://www.theatretusc.com/shows/mamma-mia/

Artist Group Info

tickets@theatretusc.com
https://www.theatretusc.com/spellingbee
Bean-Brown Theatre
9500 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com
https://www.theatretusc.com/shows/mamma-mia/