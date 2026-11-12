The Horse Soldiers, War Stories Told Firsthand

The Mystics of Pleasure Horse Soldier Bourbon Dinner

The Mystics of Pleasure is proud to host a special Horse Soldier Bourbon Dinner in honor of American heroes who have been invited to serve as Grand Marshals of our 27th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on February 6, 2027.

This special evening is about more than a bourbon dinner. It is an opportunity to bring our community together, share the incredible story of the Horse Soldiers, and recognize the courage, sacrifice, and service of these remarkable men. Through this event, we hope to give our community the opportunity to hear their story firsthand while helping make their visit to Coastal Alabama possible.

All proceeds from the dinner will go toward supporting the Horse Soldiers’ travel and accommodations so they can join us as our Grand Marshals. Any proceeds remaining after event expenses will be donated to a local veterans charity, allowing us to extend our support to those who have served our country.

The Mystics of Pleasure believes in celebrating our community, honoring our heroes, and giving back to those who have given so much for our freedom. We are proud to bring this opportunity to Coastal Alabama and invite our community to be part of something truly meaningful.