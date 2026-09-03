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Toons and Treasures-Kids Market

Toons and Treasures-Kids Market

Get ready for a fun-filled day of creativity, confidence, and kid-powered businesses at the Toons & Treasures Kids Market! Young entrepreneurs will take over the market, selling their own creations, meeting customers, earning money, and getting real hands-on experience running a business. Come shop, support these amazing kids, and see what Birmingham’s youngest business owners have created!
And it’s not too late to join the fun! If your child has a great idea, a creative talent, or dreams of having their own business, there’s still time to sign up and become a vendor. Register today and let them turn their big idea into a real business! Kidsmarkets.com

Ferus Artisan Ales, Trussville
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kids Markets
2053703430
jharris@kidsmarkets.com
https://kidsmarkets.com/
Ferus Artisan Ales, Trussville
101 Beech Street
Trussville, Alabama 35173
205.508.3001
info@ferusales.com
https://www.ferusales.com/home