Toons and Treasures-Kids Market

Get ready for a fun-filled day of creativity, confidence, and kid-powered businesses at the Toons & Treasures Kids Market! Young entrepreneurs will take over the market, selling their own creations, meeting customers, earning money, and getting real hands-on experience running a business. Come shop, support these amazing kids, and see what Birmingham’s youngest business owners have created!

And it’s not too late to join the fun! If your child has a great idea, a creative talent, or dreams of having their own business, there’s still time to sign up and become a vendor. Register today and let them turn their big idea into a real business! Kidsmarkets.com

