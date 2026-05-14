Tuck Everlasting opens May 14 at CCT

In this charming musical, eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for more from life. And more is unexpectedly within her reach when she meets the Tuck family. With them, she has the chance for immortality.

Which life will she choose?

Tuck Everlasting is a modern classic for audiences of all ages — a story meant to be shared across generations. It’s a perfect experience for families, friends and anyone looking for a meaningful night at the theatre. The production opens May 14 at Chickasaw Civic Theatre and runs through May 24.

Based on the novel by Natalie Babbitt, the musical was adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, with music by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen.

Shadoe Valentin directs the CCT show which features Ellie Swalley as Winnie with Carter Hale Jr., Zach Petrie, Jennifer Precht and Matthew McIntyre as the Tuck family. Michael Devery, Nick Walden, Matthew Swalley, Stacie Holder and Trish Keller play other key roles, while DJ Cobb, Kat DeMoncrieff, Evan Hase, Reagan Hase, Colsson Layne, Griffin McIntyre, Brooklyn Mitchell, Elsa Precht, Evie Precht and Julia Wilkins complete the company.

Greg Wiggins is music director and Heidi Lemon is choreographer.

Tuck Everlasting will be presented for two four-day weekends, opening Thursday, May 14, and closing Sunday, May 24. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are available via the CCT website, cctshows.com. Some tickets may be available at the door. Cost is $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, students and active military.

Chickasaw Civic Theatre is at 801 Iroquois Street, Chickasaw. For further information, visit cctshows.com or call 251.457.8887.