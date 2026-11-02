USA Brass Ensembles Fall Concert
USA Brass Ensembles Fall Concert
The USA Brass Ensembles will perform their Fall Concert on Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The brass ensembles are directed by Dr. Peter Wood, Dr. Clayton Maddox, Jodi Graham Wood, and Dr. Danny Alford.
Tickets for this Department of Music event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty & staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens (cash or card accepted). Musical Arts Series season passes will of course be honored for admission to this event. Persons needing more information about this event or in need of special accommodation may call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Peter Wood
pwood@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu