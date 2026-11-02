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USA Department of Music Fall Honors Recital

USA Department of Music Fall Honors Recital

The USA Department of Music Fall Honors Recital highlights the performance accomplishments of its students by featuring them in brass, wind, vocal, piano, and percussion repertoire. This Honors Recital will be held in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on Monday, November 30 at 2:30 p.m. Admission to this Department of Music event is free and open to the public.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Laura Moore
lauramoore@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music