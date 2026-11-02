USA Department of Music Fall Honors Recital
USA Department of Music Fall Honors Recital
The USA Department of Music Fall Honors Recital highlights the performance accomplishments of its students by featuring them in brass, wind, vocal, piano, and percussion repertoire. This Honors Recital will be held in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on Monday, November 30 at 2:30 p.m. Admission to this Department of Music event is free and open to the public.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Laura Moore
lauramoore@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu