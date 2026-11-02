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USA Flute Choir Fall Concert

USA Flute Choir Fall Concert

The USA Flute Choir will perform their Fall Concert on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The USA Flute Choir is directed by Dr. Emily Nazario.

Tickets for this Musical Arts Series event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty & staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens (cash or card accepted). Musical Arts Series season passes will of course be honored for admission to this event. Persons needing more information about this event or in need of special accommodation may call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Emily Nazario
enazario@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music