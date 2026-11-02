USA Flute Choir Fall Concert

The USA Flute Choir will perform their Fall Concert on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The USA Flute Choir is directed by Dr. Emily Nazario.

Tickets for this Musical Arts Series event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty & staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens (cash or card accepted). Musical Arts Series season passes will of course be honored for admission to this event. Persons needing more information about this event or in need of special accommodation may call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.