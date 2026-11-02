USA Holiday Choral Concert

The USA Concert Choir and University Chorale will perform their Holiday Choral Concert on Tuesday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The ensembles are conducted by Dr. Micah Bland and Dr. Laura Moore. Music will include classics for the holidays from several historical style periods. Attendees will also get the opportunity to sing holiday favorites with USA's student musicians!

Tickets for this Musical Arts Series event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty & staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens (cash or card accepted). Musical Arts Series season passes will of course be honored for admission to this event. Persons needing more information about this event or in need of special accommodation may call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.