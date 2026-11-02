USA Symphony Band Fall Concert

The University of South Alabama Symphony Band will present their Fall Concert on Tuesday, November 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Robert D. Abend will conduct the Symphony Band in a program featuring Malcolm Arnold's Prelude, Siciliano, and Rondo, along with additional works. The Symphony Band Fall Concert will be immediately followed by the USA Wind Ensemble Fall Concert.

Please Note: The USA Bands Fall Concert consists of two separate concerts: the USA Symphony Band at 6:30 p.m. and the USA Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Patrons are welcome to attend either concert individually or both concerts. Admission is the same regardless of your choice—$8 general admission or $5 for discounted admission.