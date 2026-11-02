USA Wind Ensemble Fall Concert
USA Wind Ensemble Fall Concert
The University of South Alabama Wind Ensemble will present their Fall Concert on Tuesday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. William H. Petersen will conduct the Wind Ensemble in this "double band concert" event. The Wind Ensemble Fall Concert will be preceded at 6:30 by the USA Symphony Band's Fall Concert.
Please Note: The USA Bands Fall Concert consists of two separate concerts: the USA Symphony Band at 6:30 p.m. and the USA Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Patrons are welcome to attend either concert individually or both concerts. Admission is the same regardless of your choice - $8 general admission or $5 for discounted admission.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
William Petersen
wpetersen@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu