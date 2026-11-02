USA Wind Ensemble Fall Concert

The University of South Alabama Wind Ensemble will present their Fall Concert on Tuesday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. William H. Petersen will conduct the Wind Ensemble in this "double band concert" event. The Wind Ensemble Fall Concert will be preceded at 6:30 by the USA Symphony Band's Fall Concert.

Please Note: The USA Bands Fall Concert consists of two separate concerts: the USA Symphony Band at 6:30 p.m. and the USA Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Patrons are welcome to attend either concert individually or both concerts. Admission is the same regardless of your choice - $8 general admission or $5 for discounted admission.

