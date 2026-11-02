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USA Woodwind Ensembles Fall Concert

USA Woodwind Ensembles Fall Concert

The USA Woodwind Ensembles will perform their Fall Concert on Monday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The USA Woodwind Ensembles are directed by Dr. Amy Selkirk.

Tickets for this USA Musical Arts Series event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty & staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens (cash or card accepted).

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Amy Selkirk
amyselkirk@southalbama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music