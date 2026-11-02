USA Woodwind Ensembles Fall Concert
USA Woodwind Ensembles Fall Concert
The USA Woodwind Ensembles will perform their Fall Concert on Monday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The USA Woodwind Ensembles are directed by Dr. Amy Selkirk.
Tickets for this USA Musical Arts Series event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty & staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens (cash or card accepted).
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Amy Selkirk
amyselkirk@southalbama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu