USA Woodwind Ensembles Fall Concert

The USA Woodwind Ensembles will perform their Fall Concert on Monday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The USA Woodwind Ensembles are directed by Dr. Amy Selkirk.

Tickets for this USA Musical Arts Series event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty & staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens (cash or card accepted).