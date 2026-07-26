The Work-From-Home Christmas Office Party is an adults-only, in-person celebration for remote employees, freelancers, entrepreneurs and others who work without a traditional office community. Guests will enjoy classic office Christmas games, a Dirty Santa gift exchange, music, prizes, light snacks and holiday treats. General admission is $20. Admission is $10 for guests participating in Dirty Santa with a new, wrapped, gender-neutral gift valued at $10 or more.