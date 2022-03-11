Alabama’s employment outlook appears to brighten

Alabama’s job market is bouncing back after the pandemic. That’s according to the state’s Department of Labor. The agency says Alabama is returning to close to record low unemployment rates. There is a labor shortage in counties across Alabama. This means employers have increased wages and benefits to attract potential employees. Tara Hutchison works with the Alabama Department of Labor. She also says the pandemic took a toll on Alabama jobs and businesses.

“However, Alabama is doing very well,” Hutchinson contends. “Our current unemployment rate, which our most current rate is for December of 2021, is at 3.1%, which is only half a percentage point away from that record low, pre-pandemic. Our wage and salary employment is back over two-million jobs, which is great news.”

Unemployment rates are gradually returning to the record low rates seen before the pandemic. The Alabama Department of Labor says this means the demand for labor is up in counties across Alabama. Tara Hutchison says that Alabama is only half a percent away from the record low unemployment rate.

“Basically, it’s a job seekers market at this point. We’re seeing wages increase, we’re seeing benefits increase. And so, anyone who’s looking to get a job, or change jobs, or get a better career opportunity, now would be a great time.”

Job help services can be found at your local career center.