Birmingham community event spotlights local spoken word artists

Artists in Birmingham have a chance to share their work with an audience this week. Boutwell Auditorium is hosting its second Wind Down Wednesday of the summer this Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The theme is Neo Soul Lounge.

Visitors get the chance to hear from several spoken word artists, as they share the stories of their life and other performance art. The event will feature several food trucks, a cash bar, live DJ and karaoke. Local vendors will sell everything from natural hair products to jewelry to art. There will also be space for line dancing later that evening.

Alicia Johnson-Williams is the senior director of Boutwell Auditorium. She said the event is perfect for any Birmingham resident looking to relax this summer season.

“This is not an event that lasts all day and all night,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you can just stop by for a moment, take a breather and unwind. That in and of itself is the perfect reason [to attend].”

However, Johnson-Williams said Wind Down Wednesday means even more to local artists, who often do not get the chance to showcase their work with others.

“A lot of times, artists have to go out into the world—be it the state or the nation or other countries—to get recognized for their gifts and talents,” she said. “With spoken word [artists], they are craftsmen in their own right. There aren’t always viable platforms for them to share their work [or] safe spaces that are supportive and encouraging of them.”

It is not just local artists who benefit from this week’s event. Johnson-Williams said Wind Down Wednesday positively impacts everyone who attends.

“In the community, you need to be uplifted. You need to be encouraged and inspired in a positive way,” she said. “There are [also] small business [owners] working to get their products out there for people to know who they are because, often with small businesses, they are little known. Starting out in a food truck or in a vendor space is just a jumpstart opportunity for people to get to know who they are. They create a following to support their business in the long run. It’s a win-win for all those who partake.”

Boutwell Auditorium hosted its first Wind Down Wednesday late last month. Johnson-Williams said between 100 and 150 visitors attended the event, but she anticipates double the attendance this week.

The three-part summer series ends with its final event on August 30. The theme is Boutwell En Blanc. Johnson-Williams said the goal of next month’s Wind Down Wednesday is to honor the women of Birmingham. Boutwell Auditorium will commemorate all the women who were nominated for Birmingham Senior Project Manager Chanda Temple’s #StrongHER campaign since its inception in 2019. According to the city of Birmingham, the campaign highlights the “unsung ‘sheroes’ living, working, volunteering or inspiring others” in the Magic City. However, Johnson-Williams said August’s event also comes with a twist.

“It just so happens to fall on National Beach Day, so we did not take that opportunity lightly,” she said. “We decided to utilize that [by] wearing all white and [creating] sort of a vacation feel when you come to the event. The surroundings will be that of a tropical, fun experience that you might not get another opportunity to have.”

Johnson-Williams said all three events come in time for Boutwell Auditorium’s 100th anniversary, which is next June. She said Wind Down Wednesday is a great way to prepare for next year’s celebration.

“We thought it was timely to present an event of this nature to the community,” she said. “This building has hosted a number of events from sports events to concerts to wrestling shows. The list goes on for days. We want to salute the building, and we want to re-envision the current Boutwell and what Boutwell can be. Connecting to the community [with these events] helps us to prepare for a very good commemoration.”

Wind Down Wednesday is free for all visitors to attend. However, event staff ask that visitors register online through Eventbrite before they attend.