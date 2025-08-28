Digital Media Center
Alabama asks to keep existing state voting maps ahead of 2026 election

Published August 28, 2025

Published August 28, 2025 at 2:37 PM CDT
Alabama plans to appeal a federal judge's order to swiftly draw new state Senate districts for next year's legislative elections. The Associated Press says this development was revealed in court filings. The state will seek to stay the court's directive to get a new map in place this fall, Deputy Attorney General James Davis told U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco during a brief status conference. A related court filing indicated the state plans to appeal.

This case is similar to one filed by the NAACP that resulted in the creation of Alabama’s new District 2 seat in the U.S. House. The Alabama Public Radio news room conducted an eight month investigation into issues surrounding this new House seat in the state’s impoverished “black belt” region. The series, titled “…a U.S. House Seat if you can keep it” was recognized with the national “Salute to Excellence” award from the national Association of Black Journalists, and a national PMJA award for “Best Special Election Coverage” from the Public Media Journalists Association. APR also received three regional journalism awards for its effort.

Democratic Congressman Shomari Figures is the first person elected to the new U.S. House seat, ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court to better represent African Americans in Alabama. Figures discussed his first term and the challenges he's facing on "APR Notebook."

Manasco last week ruled Alabama violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the influence of Black voters around Montgomery, the state capital, and blocked the state from using the current map in the 2026 elections. She said a new map must be put in place that creates another district in Montgomery where Black voters “comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.” The ruling said the court will redraw the districts if the state does not do so in time for the 2026 elections.

Manasco said Thursday that the state has time to draw a new map, but cautioned that “time is not unlimited.”

State lawyers wrote in court filings that Secretary of State Wes Allen believes that any new map must be in place by Nov. 17 to prepare for the May 2026 primaries. The order came in a 2021 lawsuit that argued the Senate district lines diluted the voting strength of Black citizens in Huntsville and Montgomery. Manasco did not find a Voting Rights Act violation in Huntsville. Plaintiffs have not decided if they will appeal the Huntsville section of the ruling.

The NAACP Alabama State Conference, Greater Birmingham Ministries and a group of Black voters were plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The legislative case mirrors a long-running legal fight over the state’s congressional districts which led to a new district being created ahead of last year’s election.
Related Content
  • News
    APR news team honored by the National Association of Black Journalists
    APR Staff
    The Alabama Public Radio news team was recognized by the National Association of Black Journalists with a national “Salute to Excellence” award. The honor was announced at the group’s 50th anniversary convention in Cleveland over the weekend. APR received the national award for “Best Public Affairs Segment."
  • Prospective voters make their way from tent to tent at Alabama Forward's get-out-the-vote rally in Mobile
    Award Entries
    "...a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it." An APR News Series
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District Two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. The concern now is over ongoing legal challenges that could flip the map back to a majority of white voters who lean conservative. The APR news team has spent the last nine months looking into issues surrounding the new District Two.
  • A drawing of Alabama's new Congressional District 2, along with District 7, by APR News Director Pat Duggins
    News
    “…a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it.” The view from Belarus on Alabama’s new seat in Congress
    Pat Duggins
    This story isn’t part of Alabama Public Radio’s investigative series on the newly redrawn Congressional seat in District 2—But it could provide an interesting perspective—from the view from the former Soviet nation of Belarus.
  • APR news director Pat Duggins with U.S. House member Shomari Figures
    Commentary
    APR Notebook: Making every moment count in the U.S. House of Representatives
    Pat Duggins
    The Alabama Public Radio news team is known for its major journalism investigations. We've been doing them for over a decade. Our most recent national award winning effort was an eight month investigation into Alabama's new U.S. House seat in the rural Black Belt region of the state. The new voting map was ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court so Alabama would be more fair to black residents. Now, anybody who follows the news might reasonably be thinking— okay? The same high court that overturned Roe versus Wade and ended affirmative action in the nation's universities told Alabama that they needed to treat black voters better. Even the plaintiffs in the legal case of Allen versus Milligan told APR news they were gobsmacked they won. The goal after that legal victory was to make sure the new minority congressional district works. The point there was to keep conservative opponents from having the excuse to try to flip the voting map back to the GOP. And that's a moving target that could change at any moment, even as we speak. The job of managing all of these issues now falls to Congressman Shomari Figures.
