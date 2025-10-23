Mural art as an economic "calling cards" for Alabama towns

If you’ve traveled to different cities in Alabama lately, you may have noticed a surge in street art. The city of Monroeville features a mural depicting a mob scene from the book “To Kill a Mockingbird.” That may seem like a nod to the late writer Harper Lee who lived in that Monroe County town. But for many municipalities, art is being used as a strategic tool to attract visitors and businesses.

Artists and residents alike have embraced a movement to beautify public spaces. It's been going on for a decade, but for some, these murals are meant to be more than art. They're considered statements.

John Dersham Mural art depicting a scene from the classic novel "To Kill A Mockingbird" in Monroeville

“I think public art and street art, on the whole, has been a tool in the past decade for a social response. So a lot of things that are happening in the world, but I also think a lot of those elements have to be timed for the environment that they're in,” said Megan McCollum, owner and founder of blank space Birmingham, a creative agency focused on mural making. She says street art is often a mirror reflecting the identity of the communities it's rooted in.

“So Birmingham is interested in this aesthetic, pretty approach to what murals can do for the city,” she said.

And not just in Birmingham. Forbes Magazine reported how Richmond, Virginia created more than 150 murals in just seven years. Cincinnati, Ohio, was named the number one street yard city in the US in 2024 Alabama may not have that many yet, but there appears to be momentum.

“So once I get something submitted, it creates a form and sends me an email,” said Candace Johnson is the Director of Tourism and community development for the Center for Economic Development.

“So that I can review it to see if it actually fits the criteria that we have for a public art trail,” she added.

City of Birmingham Mural art in Birmingham

Johnson created a Google Form to crowdsource mural ideas. Over 500 submissions rolled in.

“Have to have a high resolution photo that's front facing without people in it, just to make sure that it's not sated and that it's not elevated,” she said

But it's not just about high resolution or paint quality. Megan McCollum says her team looks for stories. By that she means pieces that represent the soul of a place.

“Murals…on the whole, I think, is an idea that we're trying to warm people up. Still, over 10 years, about like, this is worth the investment. This is worth investing in,” McCollum observed.

“I think that, I think first and foremost is a sense of pride for those who live in that community,” said Pam swinner. She's the executive director of the Alabama Black Belt adventures Association.

“We are trying to attract and trying to basically entertain travelers making a trip through the rural roads, a rural back roads of our region, and municipal art projects can do more than just create good vibes,” said Swinner.

Proponents say they bring visitors, and that local Chambers of Commerce are smiling. Tourists might come for the art, but the hope is they stay for the boutiques, coffee shops and restaurants nearby. That was the thinking for Candace Johnson at the Center for Economic Development.

John Dersham Gadsden mural art

“We thought if we could pull people just one or two blocks off that main street, they might discover a little boutique or a bookstore or a coffee shop, and that while they stopped for that mural, they then decided to explore someplace new,” said Johnson.

And when visitors spend a little money while they're there, it can go a long way in helping these communities thrive. The 23 counties that make up the state's Black Belt region are often associated with small communities in poverty. Pam Swinner, Alabama Black Belt adventures says street art may be able to break that cycle.

“The hopeful intent of of the murals is to draw people in and let them stop for a while and spend some money in the community that generates the tax revenues that are needed to support the community,” said Swinner.

With murals in 62 of Alabama's 67 counties, organizers of community art projects say there's plenty to explore. The basic idea is to get people to drop by enjoy the art and then perhaps spend money at local businesses. However, proponents of the idea say the Internet has altered the idea slightly. The state also includes an online mural trail passport, where people can visit over their smartphones. Candace Johnson, with the Center for Economic Development, says it's an app called bandwango.

“The great thing is, you don't have to have connectivity to be able to check into an area there, and you get points based on the murals that you visit,” Johnson suggested.

So next time you're headed some are familiar. Art boosters across the state suggest taking a detour. Their point is you might just discover a new favorite spot and snap a great photo while you're at it. Cities like Huntsville has its Clinton Row color walk. Birmingham is home to the mural trail. Passport. Projects like these are intended to boost tourism, celebrate local culture and transform cities if work gets around. Supporters of the idea say more Alabama towns could follow.