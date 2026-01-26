Alabama's role in NASA’s space shuttle Challenger accident, on its 40th anniversary

This week marks forty years since seven astronauts were killed in the space shuttle Challenger accident in 1986. Families of the astronauts gathered back at the launch site last week to mark that tragic day 40 years ago. All seven on board were killed when Challenger broke apart following liftoff on January 28, 1986. Alabama’s Marshall Space Flight Center tested the shuttle’s main engines and the solid rocket boosters blamed for the fatal accident. The Rogers Commission investigation into the Challenger disaster, ordered by President Reagan, assigned part of the blame on a manager at the Marshall Space Flight Center.

Morton Thiokol was the Utah based NASA contractor that built Challenger’s solid rocket boosters blamed for the 1986 shuttle accident.

The website OnlineEthics detailed how a Marshall manager responded to engineer’s concerns on how overnight cold weather could impact the rubber o-ring gaskets on Challenger’s booster rockets and whether that was a flight hazard.

“Marshall's Solid Rocket Booster Project Manager, Larry Mulloy, commented that the data was inconclusive and challenged the engineers' logic. A heated debate went on for several minutes before Mulloy bypassed (Thiokol VP Bob) Lund and asked (NASA booster program VP) Joe Kilminster for his opinion. Kilminster was in management, although he had an extensive engineering background. By bypassing the engineers, Mulloy was calling for a middle-management decision, but Kilminster stood by his engineers. Several other managers at Marshall expressed their doubts about the recommendations, and finally Kilminster asked for a meeting off of the net, so Thiokol could review its data.

(Thiokol’s) Boisjoly and (engineer Arnie) Thompson tried to convince their senior managers to stay with their original decision not to launch. A senior executive at Thiokol, Jerald Mason, commented that a management decision was required. The managers seemed to believe the O-rings could be eroded up to one third of their diameter and still seat properly, regardless of the temperature. The data presented to them showed no correlation between temperature and the blow-by gasses which eroded the O-rings in previous missions.

According to testimony by Kilminster and Boisjoly, Mason finally turned to Bob Lund and said, "Take off your engineering hat and put on your management hat." Joe Kilminster wrote out the new recommendation and went back on line with the teleconference.

The new recommendation stated that the cold was still a safety concern, but their people had found that the original data was indeed inconclusive and their "engineering assessment" was that launch was recommended, even though the engineers had no part in writing the new recommendation and refused to sign it. Alan McDonald, who was present with NASA management in Florida, was surprised to see the recommendation to launch and appealed to NASA management not to launch. NASA managers decided to approve the boosters for launch despite the fact that the predicted launch temperature was outside of their operational specifications.”

At last week’s Kennedy Space Center memorial ceremony, space shuttle Challenger pilot Michael Smith’s daughter, Alison Smith Balch, said through tears that her life forever changed that frigid morning, as did many other lives. “In that sense,” she told the hundreds of mourners, “we are all part of this story.”

“Every day I miss Mike," added his widow, Jane Smith-Holcott, “every day's the same.”

The bitter cold weakened the O-ring seals in Challenger's right solid rocket booster, causing the shuttle to rupture 73 seconds after liftoff. A dysfunctional culture at NASA contributed to that disaster and, 17 years later, shuttle Columbia's.

Kennedy Space Center's deputy director Kelvin Manning said those humble and painful lessons require constant vigilance “now more than ever" with rockets soaring almost every day and the next astronaut moonshot just weeks away.

Challenger’s crew included schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe, who was selected from thousands of applicants representing every state. Two of her fellow teacher-in-space contenders — both retired now — attended the memorial.

“We were so close together,” said Bob Veilleux, a retired astronomy high school teacher from New Hampshire, McAuliffe's home state.

Bob Foerster, a sixth grade math and science teacher from Indiana who was among the top 10 finalists, said he's grateful that space education blossomed after the accident and that it didn't just leave Challenger's final crew as “martyrs."

“It was a hard reality,” Foerster noted at the Space Mirror Memorial at Kennedy's visitor complex.

Twenty-five names are carved into the black mirror-finished granite: the Challenger seven, the seven who perished in the Columbia disaster on Feb. 1, 2003, the three killed in the Apollo 1 fire on Jan. 27, 1967, and all those lost in plane and other on-the-job accidents.

Relatives of the fallen Columbia and Apollo crews also attended NASA's Day of Remembrance, held each year on the fourth Thursday of January. The space agency also held ceremonies at Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery and Houston's Johnson Space Center.

“You always wonder what they could have accomplished” had they lived longer, Lowell Grissom, brother of Apollo 1 commander Gus Grissom, said at Kennedy. “There was a lot of talent there.”

