Selma’s Bridge Crossing Jubilee held amid concerns over Voting Rights Act

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:55 AM CDT
People march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 61st Bloody Sunday Anniversary, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart/AP
/
AP
People march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 61st Bloody Sunday Anniversary, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Sixty-one years after state troopers attacked Civil Rights marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, thousands gathered in the Alabama city this weekend amid new concerns about the future of the Voting Rights Act. The March 7, 1965, violence that became known as Bloody Sunday shocked the nation and helped spur passage of the landmark legislation that dismantled barriers to voting for Black Americans in the Jim Crow South.

The anniversary was celebrated in this city that served as crucible for the voting rights movement, with events through the weekend ending with a commemorative march across the bridge Sunday. But the commemoration came as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could limit a provision of the Voting Rights Act that has helped ensure some congressional and local districts are drawn so minority voters have a chance to elect their candidate of choice.

The looming court decision cast a shadow over the festivities. Justices are expected to rule soon on a Louisiana case about the role of race in drawing congressional districts. A ruling prohibiting or limiting that role could have sweeping consequences, potentially opening the door for Republican-controlled states to redistrict and roll back majority Black and Latino districts that tend to favor Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Shomari Figures won election in 2024 to an Alabama district that was redrawn by a federal court to give Black voters a greater voice. His district will likely be targeted if the state gets the opportunity to redraw lines. He said what happened in Selma and the subsequent passage of the Voting Rights Act “was monumental in shaping what America looks like and how America is represented in Congress.”

Representative Figures spoke about making each day in office count during his appearance on “APR Notebook.”

“I’m concerned that all of the advances that we made for the last 61 years are going to be eradicated,” said Charles Mauldin, 78, one of the marchers beaten on Bloody Sunday.
Former and current Democratic officeholders, civil rights leaders and tourists descended on Selma to pay homage to the pivotal moment of the Civil Rights Movement and to issue calls to action. Speakers warned of the looming court decision and criticized the Trump administration's actions on immigration and efforts to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Standing at the pulpit of the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, said that like the marchers on Bloody Sunday, they must press forward.

“Years after Bloody Sunday, the progress that stemmed from that sacrifice is now being rolled back right in our faces,” the governor said. Moore is the nation’s only Black governor currently in office.

“We are choosing this fight because those who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge deserve better than us cowering while the freedoms that we inherited and they fought for, are being ripped away,” Moore said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, speaking at a rally at the foot of the bridge, said racism is on the rise in America and “Trump's Supreme Court is gutting the Voting Rights Act.”

“Let's march forward today with the knowledge that we are the inheritors of the faith that brought marchers to the bridge 61 years ago. It is now on us to bend the arc of the moral universe toward justice,” Pritzker said.

The annual commemoration in Selma is a mix of a civil rights remembrances, church services and a street festival filled with vendors and food trucks. It is also part political rally with an eye on November's midterm elections and a longer view to the 2028 presidential race.

The commemoration included a tribute to the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate who regularly attended the annual Selma march. He died on Feb. 17 at age 84.

Yusef Jackson said his father's legacy will be carried forward. “In November, we will go back to the polls and take our government back, setting our country on the right path,” Jackson said.

In 1965, the Bloody Sunday marchers led by John Lewis and Hosea Williams walked in pairs across the Selma bridge headed toward the state capital of Montgomery. Mauldin, then 17, was part of the third pair behind Williams and Lewis.

At the apex of the bridge, they could see the sea of law enforcement officers, including some on horseback, waiting for them. But they kept going.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t have fear, it’s that we chose courage over fear,” Mauldin recalled.
A crowd of several thousand filed behind elected officials on this Sunday for the march across the bridge, this time protected by state law enforcement officers.

James and Dianne Reynolds drove from Montgomery for the annual commemoration. James Reynolds, 79, was a high school student in Selma and worked with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee helping to set up demonstrations in Selma. He said he sees echoes of the past in efforts to restrict voting, such as curtailing mail-in voting and absentee voting.

“When you look at what’s going on today, we’re still fighting for the right to vote," Reynolds said.
News SelmaEdmund Pettus BridgeVoting Rights ActJesse Jackson
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content
  • Arts & Life
    "More Bridges to Cross..."
    Pat Duggins
    “At that time, we’d been singing songs, we shall overcome, and before I’d be a slave…be dead and buried in my grave,” says Bennie Lee Tucker. He’s seventy…
  • AP Photos of the aftermath of the death of Jimmie Lee Jackson, the 1969 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, and the arrest of Rosa Parks
    News
    "...a death, a bridge, and a seat on the bus." An APR news special
    Pat Duggins
    The Alabama Public Radio spent eleven months investigating three critical anniversaries in the state’s civil rights history in 2025. Our documentary is titled "...a death, a bridge, and a seat on the bus."This year marked sixty years since civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson was shot twice by an Alabama State Trooper on February 18, 1965. His death sparked voting rights marchers to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where police on horseback attacked them with billy clubs and tear gas. The incident became known as “bloody Sunday.” Rosa Parks, who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955, is a familiar name. Our series includes her story, beyond refusing to surrender her seat on a municipal bus. We also hear remembrances from two people on the “front lines” of the boycott that made Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior international figures.These events not only impacted public opinion in the U.S. but also in Europe. APR formed a focus group of college students majoring in American Studies at the University of Southern Denmark. Their reaction shows Alabama and the U.S. still has a long way to go.
  • Alabama House Shomari Figures speaks with reporters in Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, before being announced as the winner of Alabama's 2nd Congressional District. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
    News
    An APR Notebook Preview-- Making every moment count in the U.S. House of Representatives
    Pat Duggins
    I talked with Alabama's newest member of Congress about the possible future impact on the state from Donald Trump's so called Big, beautiful Bill. Democratic U.S. House member Shomari Figures is the first person elected to Alabama's newly redrawn district two the US Supreme Court ordered the new voting map to better represent African Americans.
