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Alabama out of the SEC Tournament in a Nashville shocker

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published March 14, 2026 at 5:13 AM CDT
Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) dunks against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/AP
/
AP
Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) dunks against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

AJ Storr scored 17 points, Ilias Kamardine added 16 and 15th-seeded Mississippi upset No. 15 and second-seeded Alabama 80-79 on Friday night in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Mississippi won for the third time in three days in the tournament after losing 12 of the final 13 regular-season games.

The Rebels advanced to the semifinals Saturday against No. 17 Arkansas, an 82-79 winner over Oklahoma in the final quarterfinal.
Labaron Philon led Alabama (23-9) with 28 points. Aden Holloway added 18 points and Aiden Sherrell had 14. Philon was five for seven from 3-point range and shot 9 of 16 overall. Philon cut Mississippi's lead to a point with two free throws with 13.4 seconds remaining. Mississippi’s Eduardo Klafke missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 9.4 seconds remaining. Alabama went the other way on the rebound, but turned the ball over under its own basket.
Mississippi led 47-41 at the half.

Alabama won the only regular-season matchup between the teams, 93-74 in Oxford. The Tide now will sit and wait to learn its next opponent on Selection Sunday. Mississippi faces Arkansas on Saturday.
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News Nate OatsOle MissCrimson TideMen's BasketballMarch MadnessNCAA
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
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