Alabama out of the SEC Tournament in a Nashville shocker

AJ Storr scored 17 points, Ilias Kamardine added 16 and 15th-seeded Mississippi upset No. 15 and second-seeded Alabama 80-79 on Friday night in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Mississippi won for the third time in three days in the tournament after losing 12 of the final 13 regular-season games.

The Rebels advanced to the semifinals Saturday against No. 17 Arkansas, an 82-79 winner over Oklahoma in the final quarterfinal.

Labaron Philon led Alabama (23-9) with 28 points. Aden Holloway added 18 points and Aiden Sherrell had 14. Philon was five for seven from 3-point range and shot 9 of 16 overall. Philon cut Mississippi's lead to a point with two free throws with 13.4 seconds remaining. Mississippi’s Eduardo Klafke missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 9.4 seconds remaining. Alabama went the other way on the rebound, but turned the ball over under its own basket.

Mississippi led 47-41 at the half.

Alabama won the only regular-season matchup between the teams, 93-74 in Oxford. The Tide now will sit and wait to learn its next opponent on Selection Sunday. Mississippi faces Arkansas on Saturday.