Police: University of Alabama student believed to be victim of a crime in Spain

Police investigators in Spain now say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of a University of Alabama student.This, as the search continues for James Paul Gracey, who was last seen early Tuesday morning outside a beachfront restaurant in Barcelona. According to Mossos d'Esqardra police, CCTV surveillance camera footage showed the 20-year old leaving the establishment with another individual, but never returning.Family members say he was visiting with friends studying in Barcelona while on spring vacation.

Gracey’s family has reached out to the press and the public for help. In a statement, they said…

“Our family is deeply concerned about James “Jimmy” Gracey, who has been missing in Barcelona since the early morning hours of March 17. Jimmy is a 20-year-old University of Alabama student visiting friends abroad during spring break. He was last seen around 3:00 AM CET at the Shoko nightclub in the Port Olímpic area. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants (likely joggers), and a gold chain with a rhinestone cross. He is approximately 6’1” and 175 pounds. We are asking anyone who may have seen Jimmy or has any information—no matter how small—to please contact 224.505.3886. Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends. We are working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for the support we have received. We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely. Thank you. — The Gracey Family

