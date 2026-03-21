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Spanish police revises line of inquiry in UA student case

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published March 21, 2026 at 6:33 AM CDT
A Catalunya regional police officer patrols the Barceloneta beach front in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Police on Friday shot and killed five people carrying bomb belts who were connected to the Barcelona van attack, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez/AP
/
AP
A Catalunya regional police officer patrols the Barceloneta beach front in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Police on Friday shot and killed five people carrying bomb belts who were connected to the Barcelona van attack, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Police in Barcelona say foul play was likely not a factor in the death of University of Alabama student James "Jimmy" Gracey. Officials told the New York Post, "Everything points to it being an accidental death." The 20-year-old went missing on Tuesday, after a night out at a Barcelona beachfront club.Divers located his body yesterday in 13-foot-deep water, not far from where Gracey was last seen leaving. Gracey had traveled to Barcelona to visit friends who were studying abroad.

The body of a missing University of Alabama student was found in Barcelona, Spain.Investigators with the Mossos d'Esquardra Police Department confirmed Thursday, that search crews discovered the body of 20-year old James Paul Gracey off a Barcelona beach, after he was first reported missing early Tuesday morning.Gracey was last seen around 3 a.m. at a Barcelona beach nightclub known as Shoko near Port Olympic.Family members say he was visiting friends while on spring break.

Aquatic and drone searches for Gracey were launched after police found his wallet floating in the water near Somorrostro beach.Authorities said the lifeless body was found in the area.Investigators have been looking for people he interacted with, speaking with witnesses and assessing cameras from the area where Gracey was the night he disappeared.
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News SpainBarcelona University of AlabamaCrimson TideCrime
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
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