Krispy Kreme unveils souvenir donut for launch of Alabama built Artemis rocket

Supporters of Wednesday’s planned launch of an Alabama built rocket on the first crewed trip to the moon since 1972 can sink their teeth in an edible souvenir at their local Krispy Kreme. The donut outlet, on Tuesday, is debuting a limited-edition Artemis II Doughnut, launching just in time for this historic moment in space exploration.

Artemis-2’s mission begins with the launch of NASA’s new “Space Launch System” rocket, that was designed, built, tested, and managed at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. The new SLS uses engines, solid fuel booster rockets, and the external tank from its retired space shuttle program.

Available only March 31 through April 2 at participating Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, the Artemis II Doughnut starts with the brand’s iconic Original Glazed® doughnut, the same melt-in-your-mouth favorite loved for generations, then blasts off with a bold new look inspired by NASA’s mission. The doughnut is dipped in blue vanilla-flavored icing, sprinkled with a mix of OREO® crunch and white nonpareils, finished with a cookies-and-creme flavored buttercream dollop and topped with a red chevron nod to the NASA logo. It’s familiar, nostalgic, and mission-ready.

Pat Duggins Krispy Kreme's souvenir donut from the 2021 landing of the Perseverance river on Mars.

The souvenir Artemis donut builds on the chain’s association with NASA. Back in 2021, Krispy Kreme sold a commemorative donut connected to the landing the space agency’s “Perseverance” rover on the surface of Mars. The edible souvenir was coated with orange frosting in homage to the “red planet.”

The limited-edition moon mission doughnut is also available as part of the Artemis II Specialty Dozen, featuring six Artemis II Doughnuts and six Original Glazed® doughnuts … because every historic launch deserves a classic onboard.

“Big moments bring people together, and it doesn’t get much bigger than humans heading back into deep space,” said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer. “We took our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut and gave it a mission-worthy makeover so fans can celebrate Artemis II in a fun, delicious way, right alongside history.”

Artemis II will mark NASA's first crewed mission aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. Four astronauts will spend about 10 days in deep space to confirm all the spacecraft's systems operate as designed with crew aboard. The test flight will provide critical performance data and operational experience for future Artemis missions, including landing American astronauts back on the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

Krispy Kreme has a storied history of helping Americans celebrate humanity's greatest achievements in space exploration and other space-related events, beginning with serving fresh Original Glazed® doughnuts at NASA's Apollo 11 launch in 1969 and commemorating NASA’s Artemis I Mission with the Artemis Moon Doughnut in 2022, as well as creating doughnuts during numerous supermoons and total solar eclipses.