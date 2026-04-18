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Double Alabama homicide conviction leads to death sentence by nitrogen gas

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published April 18, 2026 at 4:48 AM CDT
Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., ahead of the scheduled execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The state plans to put Smith to death with nitrogen gas, the first time the new method has been used in the United States. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
Kim Chandler/AP
/
AP
Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., ahead of the scheduled execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The state plans to put Smith to death with nitrogen gas, the first time the new method has been used in the United States. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

Alabama has set a June execution by nitrogen gas for a man convicted of killing two people during a 1998 robbery of a pawn shop. Governor Kay Ivey set a June 11 execution date for Jeffery James Lee, 49. Lee was convicted of killing Jimmy Ellis and Elaine Thompson while robbing a pawn shop that belonged to Ellis.

The execution date was set as Lee has an ongoing federal lawsuit challenging the humaneness of the nitrogen execution method. A federal judge has scheduled an April 27 bench trial in his lawsuit arguing the method violates the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment. His lawyers had urged the Alabama Supreme Court to hold off on authorizing an execution date until after the challenge to the nitrogen method is decided.

Alabama began using nitrogen gas in 2024 to carry out some executions. The method uses a gas mask strapped over the person's face to replace breathable air with pure nitrogen gas, causing the person to die from lack of oxygen. Nationally, the method has now been used in eight executions: seven times in Alabama and once in Louisiana.

Lee was convicted of two counts of capital murder for killing Ellis and Thompson on Dec. 12, 1998 near Orrville, Alabama.
Prosecutors said Lee entered Jimmy’s Pawnshop with a sawed-off shotgun and shot Ellis, the owner of the store, and Thompson, a store employee.

A jury voted 7-5 that Lee should receive a sentence of life imprisonment. However, a judge overrode that recommendation and sentenced Lee to death. Alabama in 2017 ended the practice of judicial override and no longer allows a judge to disregard a jury's sentencing decision in death penalty cases.
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News nitrogenNitrogen Gasnitrogen hypoxiaNitrogen Gas Executionlethal injectionlethal injection drugsAlabama Lethal Injection
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
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