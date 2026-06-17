Moore, Wess, Robertson, Wahl, and Sneed win in Alabama runoff

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore won the Republican runoff Tuesday for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat, advancing to the fall election with the help of President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Moore defeated political newcomer and former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson in the contest for the seat being vacated by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor in November. In the general election, Moore will face attorney Everett Wess, who won the Democratic runoff Tuesday and has focused his campaign on the struggles caused by the rising cost of living.

Katherine Robertson won the runoff for Alabama Attorney General. She will face Democrat Jeff McLaughlin in November. She defeated former State Supreme Court justice Jay Mitchell. APR student intern Bella Steiert’s feature on how both candidates played a role in the 2024 state high court decision that “frozen embryos are children.”

On the Democratic side of the race for U.S. Senate race, Everrett Wess defeated business owner Dakarai Larriett, the owner of a pet care business. Republicans currently hold all statewide offices, but Democrats believe frustration with inflation and other issues could give them an opening.

“Families throughout Alabama are struggling with inflation, housing costs, high gas bills, high utility bills and these everyday expenses,” Wess said during an online candidate forum hosted by Birmingham Indivisible.

Wess is the managing partner of The Wess Law Firm and a former municipal judge, city prosecutor and public defender. His legal practice is primarily focused on estate planning and criminal defense. He has emphasized his legal experience, community positions and experience working within the Democratic Party.

The Hudson-Moore GOP U.S. Senate matchup was another test of Trump’s endorsement powers. Trump’s picks have largely prevailed in Republican primaries this year, although another of his preferred candidates — for Iowa governor — was defeated earlier this month.

“The greatest days of Alabama are ahead of us,” Moore told cheering supporters Tuesday night. He thanked Trump for his support and called him the “greatest president of my lifetime."

Moore said he will work with the White House and other elected leaders to bring jobs to Alabama so "that our kids and grandkids will want to be able to live here and come back to our great state.”

But Moore said it’s important that Republican voters not get complacent in November as Democrats seek to make gains in the state. As they have nationally, Democrats are seeking to tie GOP candidates to soaring gas prices and other costs.

“It’s vitally important that we show up and vote,” Moore said.

Moore is a three-term congressman and a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, He also was an early backer of Trump’s first presidential campaign and Trump returned the support.

“Barry Moore has my complete and total endorsement. He’s the best America First candidate you can imagine,” Trump said shortly before the runoff.

Hudson called Moore Tuesday night to concede and also thanked his supporters, who he said worked “to put Alabama first.”

“Now is the time to come together and make sure the Republican Party delivers for our Christian conservative values,” he said during his election night party.

Highlighting his military background, Hudson had promised to be “a warrior for President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda.” He also had cast himself as a political outsider, forcing Moore into a competitive runoff in May by attacking the congressman’s longstanding ties to Washington. Hudson also edged out another big-name contender, Attorney General Steve Marshall to reach Tuesday’s runoff.

“If you want the same thing over and over again, elect a career politician. If you want different results, somebody who can take your issues to Washington and not bring the stupidity of Washington back here to you, send a warrior to Washington,” Hudson said during a candidate forum in May.

But Moore had leaned into his Washington record, highlighting Trump's endorsement and his scorecard from a conservative group that ranks members of Congress on their voting records. He said many candidates say they support Trump, but he can prove it.

“Look at my record, the most conservative member in the Alabama delegation, an ally of the president," Moore said. “The president has endorsed me because he’s seen me in the fire. I never bow down.”

Moore's experience was a deciding factor for some voters who cast their ballots for him Tuesday, as a steady rain fell across much of Alabama.

“He’s the best qualified, I can tell you that — no question," said Bob Marshall, 91, who voted for Moore at a Methodist church in Pike Road, a rural-feeling suburb near Montgomery, the state capital.

Hudson has quipped that he doesn't have a legislative scorecard, but has racked up a high score "against the Taliban in over 60 combat operations."

Julian Metheny, who voted for Hudson Tuesday in Shelby County, said he was drawn to the Republican candidate’s service as a Navy SEAL, his Christian messaging and that he was not part of the political system.

“I like the fact that he was willing to put his life on the line for our country,” said Metheny, 70, who is from a family with multiple veterans.

“He’s not playing the game of politics. He’s an outsider,” he said.

Competitive runoffs for attorney general and lieutenant governor also were on Tuesday's ballot.

For lieutenant governor, former Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl defeated Secretary of State Wes Allen Wahl was supported by Trump and will face Democrat Phillip Ensler in November.

Andrew Sneed defeated Candice Duvieilh in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for the 5th Congressional District. Sneed will face Republican Rep. Dale Strong, who was first elected in 2022.

John Wahl is the GOP victor for Lieutenant Governor.

Alabama will hold a new round of congressional primaries in August after winning permission from the U.S. Supreme Court to switch to a different congressional map favoring Republicans for the midterms. The state is holding special primaries to decide nominations in the 1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th congressional districts.

The new map could give Republicans an opportunity to recapture the 2nd Congressional District in November, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures. It could be important nationally in the battle for control of the narrowly divided chamber.

Alabama is one of several Southern states that quickly redrew their U.S. House maps and eliminated districts held by Black Democrats following a Supreme Court decision that severely weakened the Voting Rights Act.