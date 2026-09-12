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Alabama overcomes a shaky first half to beat Kentucky

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published September 12, 2026 at 7:03 PM CDT
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Tony Wagner)
Tony Wagner/AP Photo/Tony Wagner
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FR172429 AP
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Tony Wagner)

Keelon Russell threw for 188 yards and a touchdown to help No. 12 Alabama beat Kentucky 45-17 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Russell overcame two interceptions in the first half as the Crimson Tide (2-0) overcame a 17-13 halftime deficit, outscoring the Wildcats (1-1) 32-0 in the second half.

Alabama won its ninth straight over Kentucky, a streak that began after the Wildcats had a 40-34 overtime victory in 1997, ending a 75-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama managed just 128 total yards in the first two quarters, including 5 yards rushing. Sparked by Russell and running back Daniel Hill, Alabama finished with 343 total yards, including 155 on the ground. Hill had 104 yards rushing and scored a touchdown.

In his second career start, Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey threw for 146 yards and a touchdown. Kentucky managed just 62 yards in the second half.

The takeawayAlabama: The Crimson Tide dominated the second half after generating just 5 yards rushing in the first two quarters. Alabama finished with 150 total rushing yards in the second half. Alabama won its 10th straight conference opener and is 34-1 to open league play since 1992. Alabama has scored 93 points in its first two contests.

Kentucky: Kentucky hasn’t beaten a ranked foe since a 33-14 triumph over Florida in 2023 and fell to 2-40-1 overall against Alabama. The Wildcats outgained the Crimson Tide 147-128 in the first half, but finished with 209 total yards.
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News Kalen DeBoerAlabama FootballThe University of AlabamaKentuckySEC Championshipsec
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
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