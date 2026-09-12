Alabama overcomes a shaky first half to beat Kentucky

Keelon Russell threw for 188 yards and a touchdown to help No. 12 Alabama beat Kentucky 45-17 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Russell overcame two interceptions in the first half as the Crimson Tide (2-0) overcame a 17-13 halftime deficit, outscoring the Wildcats (1-1) 32-0 in the second half.

Alabama won its ninth straight over Kentucky, a streak that began after the Wildcats had a 40-34 overtime victory in 1997, ending a 75-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama managed just 128 total yards in the first two quarters, including 5 yards rushing. Sparked by Russell and running back Daniel Hill, Alabama finished with 343 total yards, including 155 on the ground. Hill had 104 yards rushing and scored a touchdown.

In his second career start, Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey threw for 146 yards and a touchdown. Kentucky managed just 62 yards in the second half.

The takeawayAlabama: The Crimson Tide dominated the second half after generating just 5 yards rushing in the first two quarters. Alabama finished with 150 total rushing yards in the second half. Alabama won its 10th straight conference opener and is 34-1 to open league play since 1992. Alabama has scored 93 points in its first two contests.

Kentucky: Kentucky hasn’t beaten a ranked foe since a 33-14 triumph over Florida in 2023 and fell to 2-40-1 overall against Alabama. The Wildcats outgained the Crimson Tide 147-128 in the first half, but finished with 209 total yards.