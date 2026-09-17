Crimson Tide looks for revenge against FSU after last year's stunner

Florida State left last season’s opener against Alabama with a statement victory. The Crimson Tide left with questions about where their season was headed. The months that followed changed the outlook for both programs.

No. 10 Alabama (2-0) hosts Florida State (1-1) on Saturday to wrap up the home-and-home series a year after the Seminoles’ 31-17 stunner in Tallahassee wrongly suggested where the teams were going.

Alabama recovered, winning 10 of its next 11 games, reaching the Southeastern Conference championship and earning a College Football Playoff berth. Florida State started 3-0 before losing seven of its final nine, missing a bowl for the second consecutive season under embattled coach Mike Norvell.

Now, both programs have different quarterbacks and another opportunity to measure progress.

“In our minds, this is the 2026 team,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. “I just talked to the team about that this morning.”

DeBoer acknowledged that returning players and coaches remember the loss but want any additional motivation directed toward preparation.

“The people who were here, we understand what happened last year and what that was like," Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown said. "And for the people who weren’t here, I’m sure they've seen it all over the media, so it’s not really something that needs to be overly brought up. Everybody knows what happened.”

Alabama enters the rematch after scoring 32 unanswered points to beat Kentucky 45-17. Quarterback Keelon Russell overcame three first-half turnovers in his first road start, providing both encouragement and reminders of the offense’s growing pains.

Florida State returns from an open date following a 27-24 loss to SMU. Former Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels will face Alabama again, this time directing a Seminoles offense preparing for its first road game.

“I have a lot of belief,” Norvell said. “I have a lot of confidence in what I know this team can do because I’ve watched them for the last nine months. Now, we get a great opponent and a great stage to go showcase all of who we are.”

Drop issues for Alabama receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams started during the 2025 opener against Florida State and remain part of the conversation a year later. He gets a chance to squash some of those concerns Saturday.

Florida State surrendered 585 yards, including 430 passing, against SMU but forced four turnovers to help keep the game close.

Florida State needs balance on offense Ousmane Kromah rushed for 116 yards against SMU, helping Florida State finish with 199 yards on the ground compared with 125 passing.

The Seminoles went 2-for-15 on third down. Alabama has allowed opponents to convert one of 23 attempts.

Norvell said Alabama’s ability to cover receivers individually allows it to commit another defender to the run, putting pressure on Florida State to produce through the air. Success on early downs could help the Seminoles avoid asking their passing game to repeatedly rescue possessions.

Ashton Daniels gets another shot at BamaDaniels rushed for 108 yards and threw for 259 as Auburn’s starter in last season’s 27-20 loss to Alabama in the rivalry dubbed the Iron Bowl.

The Crimson Tide need to pressure him without allowing escapes that extend possessions or give receivers more time to get open. His ability to gain yards outside the pocket adds another consideration for a defense trying to contain Kromah.

Norvell also identified protection as a factor in getting receiver Duce Robinson more involved after he caught two passes for 25 yards against SMU.

Alabama’s backfield options Freshmen EJ Crowell and Trae’shawn Brown have each scored touchdowns in Alabama’s first two games. Daniel Hill added 104 yards rushing against Kentucky.

The group eventually could welcome back AK Dear, who injured an ankle in the preseason. DeBoer said Dear participated in light practice last week.

DeBoer and Grubb are seeking a dependable running game to help take some of pressure off Russell.