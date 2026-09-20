Two weather delays and a bad first half fail to stop the Tide

Keelon Russell threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 10 Alabama overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Florida State 50-36 on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (3-0) struggled to run the ball early and had few answers for Florida State’s explosive plays. Once Alabama settled in, the Seminoles (1-2) struggled to slow it down.

Russell completed 23 of 30 passes without an interception, and Alabama finished with 615 yards. Lotzeir Brooks caught eight passes for 101 yards.

“We just got to come out and just play our ball,” Russell said. “We got too many mental mistakes right now, but we’re going to fix it.”

Lightning delayed the kickoff and interrupted the second quarter, and the teams agreed to skip halftime after the second delay. Alabama scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions across the second and third quarters to turn a 21-6 deficit into a 40-28 lead.

Ivan Taylor’s interception helped set up Ryan Coleman-Williams’ 46-yard touchdown reception. Russell then found Kaleb Edwards for a 16-yard score with 22 seconds remaining before the break, giving Alabama its first lead.Florida State regained the lead in the third quarter before EJ Crowell’s 4-yard touchdown run and Russell’s 57-yard scoring scramble put Alabama back in control.

“I mean, honestly, I just seen an open gap and took it to the house,” Russell said about his touchdown run. “I did the simple job and just ran.”

The Seminoles cut the deficit to seven midway through the fourth. Trae’shawn Brown answered with a 20-yard touchdown run with 2:15 remaining, capping a 90-yard drive. Bray Hubbard intercepted Ashton Daniels’ pass on the ensuing possession. Alabama had just 27 rushing yards before the break. Brown finished with 86 yards and led a closing touchdown drive that featured eight runs and one pass.

Florida State repeatedly found openings downfield, including Samuel Singleton Jr.’s 65-yard reception on third-and-14 to set up a third-quarter touchdown. The Seminoles had 13 plays of 15 yards or more.

“We got to do a better job managing ourselves," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "In both (losses), we had opportunities. Playing good people, they take advantage of the slightest of mistakes.”

Florida State stayed in the game by taking advantage of third down; despite facing an Alabama defensive unit that had allowed only 1-of-23 third-down conversions in the first two weeks, the Seminoles finished 8-for-15.

“Just a reminder, nothing from one week carries over to the next,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Third down in particular, we got to get off the field. We have been great the first two weeks.”

