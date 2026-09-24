Alabama gears up to face South Carolina after two close calls by the Gamecocks

South Carolina had chances to knock off Alabama the past two seasons. Both times, the Crimson Tide made enough plays late to avoid an upset. Alabama would prefer not to have to do it again. The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide host South Carolina on Saturday with both teams looking to address problems from last week.

Alabama needed to overcome a 15-point deficit to beat Florida State 50-36 and allowed 377 yards passing. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, lost 41-34 to Mississippi State and now face their first road game while trying to avoid falling to 0-2 in conference play.

“We’ve moved on. In this building, we’ve moved on," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. “Saturday sucked. We’re not going to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves.”

The last two meetings came down to the final possession.

Alabama needed Domani Jackson's interception to secure a 27-25 win in 2024 after South Carolina recovered an onside kick. Last season, the Crimson Tide erased an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit, recovered LaNorris Sellers' fumble and scored again to win 29-22.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer expects another physical matchup.

“A game that you got to be ready to play and be at your best,” he said.

Sellers returns for his third start against Alabama. The Crimson Tide will start its third different quarterback in those meetings, with Keelon Russell following Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

Beamer pointed to Alabama’s response to its season-opening loss at Florida State last year as an example for his team. The Crimson Tide recovered to reach the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff.

“Again, this team will be judged by what we do from this point forward,” Beamer said. “And we’ve moved on.”

Alabama recovered from early deficits against Kentucky and Florida State. DeBoer wants better execution before the Crimson Tide fall behind. He cited missed blocks, slow reactions and a false start among the problems against the Seminoles.

“Our first two drives this last week, I mean, we were really close, but close doesn’t matter,” DeBoer said.

Alabama’s pass defense has a chance to respond after struggling against Florida State. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack called that performance the worst pass defense he has seen during his Alabama tenure. He said the Seminoles succeeded on timely throws, even under pressure.

Sellers brings a similar concern with his ability to extend plays. He has thrown for 648 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 172 yards.

DeBoer said Sellers has improved as a downfield passer. Receiver Nyck Harbor, at 6-5 and 240 pounds one of the nation’s most physically imposing players and a late-game touchdown scorer against Alabama in 2024, has eight receptions for 127 yards this season.

South Carolina averages 277.3 yards rushing a game, which ranks seventh nationally. Alabama has allowed 53, the fifth-lowest average in the country. Matt Fuller leads the Gamecocks with 272 yards rushing and three TDs. Sellers gives South Carolina another running option, including when a passing play breaks down.

Vicari Swain has returned six punts for 152 yards and two touchdowns, giving South Carolina a chance to score without its offense on the field. DeBoer highlighted punt placement, maintaining coverage lanes and getting multiple defenders to Swain.

Productive returns could give Sellers a shorter field. In a matchup decided by a combined nine points over the past two seasons, special teams could help determine whether South Carolina leaves Tuscaloosa with a different result.