President Trump follows Alabama's lead on red dyed diesel fuel

President Donald Trump on Monday took his Republican midterm rescue mission to Nebraska, where he signed an executive order to ease limits on the tax-free use of red-dyed diesel, a decision he said would save “millions” for farmers and drive down the cost of all goods with just four weeks to go until the elections. Alabama already took that action with diesel prices around $6 a gallon, three dollars more than a year ago in the state.

Red dyed diesel is usually for agricultural and other off-road vehicles that don't create wear and tear on Alabama highways. The thinking being, that if this equipment doesn't damage roadways, the user shouldn't be taxed. It also makes more fuel available, with the hope of easing the price at the pump at a time when President Trump's approval rating is low and gas prices are high, just before the mid-term elections.

Ivey's action appears to have helped, a little. The American Automobile Association says the price for diesel in Alabama is a nickel per gallon lower than a week ago.

As for President Trump's action...

“Pete and Jim, this should absolutely ensure your election, I guarantee you that,” Trump said, addressing GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts, who is running against an independent candidate backed by national Democrats, and Gov. Jim Pillen, who is seeking a second term.

Diesel fuel prices have spiked in the aftermath of the Iran war, rattling voters and putting pressure on Republicans. Diesel fuel that is intended for off-road uses such as agriculture is exempt from federal and state excise taxes, and it is dyed for law enforcement purposes, the White House explained in a fact sheet. Temporarily removing the limits would reduce cost pressures on the businesses that rely on diesel.

“The typical trucker will save more than $100 every time they fill up,” Trump said, signing the executive order onstage before a crowd in Grand Island, Nebraska, in the solidly conservative south-central part of the state. He said the order will save farmers millions of dollars and drive down the cost of goods.

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, a platform that monitors national gasoline and diesel prices, noted last week, when news of the possible action began to surface, that such an order could save money for on-road users but not farmers, who already use red-dyed diesel.

"Taxes aren’t the problem, supply is," De Haan wrote on X.

Trump's trip is part of what the Republican president says is a 32-day blitz of rallies ahead of Nov. 3 that so far has taken him to ruby-red territory such as Oklahoma and Alabama. On Wednesday, he'll make his second stop in two weeks in Texas with a rally in San Antonio.

Ricketts, a former governor of the state, was appointed then later elected to fill Sen. Ben Sasse’s seat when he left to run the University of Florida in 2023. Now Ricketts is running for his first full six-year term against independent Dan Osborn — a race that initially was not expected to be competitive but is now being watched by the national parties.

Republicans facing headwinds amid voter discontent. Voters across the country are frustrated with Trump's handling of the economy, including persistently high costs for fuel and groceries. It's a major issue for rural voters who have backed the president and his party in recent elections.

The administration’s plan to allow more imports of foreign beef has particularly roiled the agriculture-rich state of Nebraska. Trump wants to lower beef prices for consumers, but ranchers have rebelled against the import proposal, arguing it would undercut them.

“The plan to import low-quality foreign beef is not helping Nebraska ranchers,” Ricketts told the AP. “I would advise the White House to change that policy and look for longer-term things that will help us build the size of the herd and ultimately bring the price of beef down for consumers.”

In Grand Island, rally-goers said they they trusted Trump to solve the high cost of living.

“I feel like if we get our reserves built back up, get this situation in Iran taken care of, our gas prices will go down. The economy as far as groceries and stuff like that, it's going to go down too. It’ll stabilize. I have faith in him. More faith in him than I ever had in any other president," said Marlene Abel from Garfield, Kansas.

David Kuncl, who grew up on a farm, expressed confidence things would improve in the long run. But the Lincoln, Nebraska, resident insisted Trump wasn't to blame, pointing instead to what he believes is “a coup, a plot to try to hurt Trump" and the Republicans in the midterms.

“It’s hurting us. Gas prices. Diesel prices. Beef prices," he said. “I don’t know why they’re high. But it’s not that Trump’s got anything to do with that. He’ll do what he can. But of course he can’t wave a magic wand and make it go lower.”

Democrats are aiming to flip a House seat in NebraskaIn the House of Representatives, the Grand Island area is represented by Republican Rep. Adrian Smith, whose race is not expected to be close.

But Nebraska has a competitive House race farther east in Omaha, in the 2nd District — considered the “blue dot” of the state because the area’s electoral vote in presidential elections often goes to Democrats. The district is in the midst of a competitive race between Republican Brinker Harding and Democrat Denise Powell to fill retiring Rep. Don Bacon ’s open seat.

Monday's rally came as the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the House, cancelled $1.1 million in planned broadcast spending on behalf of the Republican candidate in the race, according to AdImpact, which tracks campaign media spending. It was a possible sign that GOP leaders feel the money could be put to better use elsewhere. The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There are tentative plans for Trump to travel to other election battlegrounds, including Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Kansas, Montana, Pennsylvania, Alaska, Nevada and Arizona before November’s Election Day. That’s according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly and cautioned the plans could shift.

There are a few Senate races where independents are the challengersOsborn, a former labor union chief, ran against Republican Sen. Deb Fischer in 2024 and lost by 7 percentage points. Though national Democrats support him, he has refused to say what party he would caucus with should he be elected in November.

Other independents in the Senate, including Maine’s Angus King on the moderate end and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders on the left, caucus with Democrats for organizational purposes and committee assignments.

With the Democratic brand remaining deeply unpopular in conservative states, Osborn isn’t the only declared independent running for the Senate against Republicans this year. In South Dakota, Brian Bengs is campaigning as an independent against Republican Sen. Mike Rounds. Bengs ran as a Democrat for the Senate four years ago and was handily defeated by now-Senate Majority Leader John Thune. It’s a similar dynamic in Idaho, where independent Todd Achilles is challenging GOP Sen. Jim Risch.

Democratic voters in Nebraska chose Cindy Burbank as their party nominee, but Burbank campaigned on ensuring that no votes would be siphoned from Osborn in the general election, and she has since dropped out of the race.

Osborn has been traveling across Nebraska to hold meetings in all 93 counties, and has repeatedly criticized Ricketts for not holding town halls to meet with constituents.

Ricketts, whose family founded TD Ameritrade and owns Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, served as governor from 2015 to 2023.

Vance stumps in AlaskaAs Trump traveled to Nebraska, Vice President JD Vance headed to Fairbanks to rally with Republican candidates, including Sen. Dan Sullivan, who is locked in a contest with Democrat Mary Peltola that's one of a handful expected to determine control of the chamber in the November elections.

Vance praised Sullivan before a crowd gathered at the airport, saying the two-term senator is known for texting Cabinet members in the middle of the night to make the case for Alaska interests.

He cast Peltola, who served in the House from late 2022 and lost reelection in 2024, as ineffective during her time in Congress and called her a “servant of the far left.” Peltola has sought to distance herself from national Democrats and emphasize that she is doing what she thinks is best for the state. Alaska Democrats described Vance's visit to help Sullivan as an act of desperation.

Sullivan was in the Oval Office last week as Trump announced that South Korea planned to invest about $54 billion in a natural gas project in Alaska, but South Korean officials were more cautious, saying they needed to assess the project’s commercial viability before committing to the investment.

Vance also expressed support for Rep. Nick Begich, whom he called a “machine” and a hard worker. Begich, first elected in 2024, is facing independent Bill Hill, a commercial fisherman and former educator, as his main competitor.